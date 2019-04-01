Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 72.71 7.36M -2.54 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.24M -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -411.5% -179.4% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 7.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. -0.73% 3.84% 22.3% -75.86% -86.46% 14.88% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.36% -15.58% -36.45% -44.02% -74.99% -10.76%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 14.88% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -10.76% weaker performance.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.