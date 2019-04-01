Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) Comparison side by side

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.28 26.39 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 63.09M -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Cord Blood Corporation and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 688.2% 97.3%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ophthotech Corporation’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Ophthotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13 and has 13 Quick Ratio. Ophthotech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Dividends

Global Cord Blood Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.08 per share and 1.1% dividend yield. Ophthotech Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 65.6% respectively. 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 3.79% 17.68% 15.29% 6.79% -29.82% 14.57% Ophthotech Corporation 6.85% 23.81% -12.36% -38.82% -42.86% 30%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than Ophthotech Corporation

Summary

Ophthotech Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.