Comparison of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 5.24M 3.09 8.90M -0.83 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 33.56M 70.10 67.70M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Soligenix Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Soligenix Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. -169.85% -142.4% -87% MyoKardia Inc. -201.73% -19.9% -17.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Soligenix Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, MyoKardia Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Soligenix Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 63.49% and its average price target is $85.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 92.4% respectively. Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 2.2% 3.34% -17.7% -40% -54.41% 8.14% MyoKardia Inc. 14.82% 23.78% -14.83% -13.92% -14.35% 4.83%

For the past year Soligenix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.