Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparing side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 18.04M 13.87 48.95M -2.02 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 85.29M -2.59 0.00

Demonstrates Tocagen Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. -271.34% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -33.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 28.7 while its Quick Ratio is 28.7. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.2% and 87.4% respectively. About 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. 5.82% 3.37% -3.64% 38.74% 4.02% 41.78% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 6.24% 0.28% -43.25% -63.66% -10.14% 12.01%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.