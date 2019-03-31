Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Both Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 30.93M 9.49 38.92M -1.30 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 338.88 23.85M -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -125.83% -24.1% -18.8% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 35.24% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 8.89% 8.22% 40% -11.27% -49.34% 31.05% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.32% -5.76% 6.51% 0% 0% 0.65%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.