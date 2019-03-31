Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 47.45M 7.64 37.54M 2.27 9.44 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 14.58M 16.17 9.22M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 79.11% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. -63.24% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Capital Southwest Corporation pay is $1.27 per share with a dividend yield of 5.97%. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.54 per share, bundled with 10.87% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has an average target price of $23, and a 9.32% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.34% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 14.47% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares. Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders are 7.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation -3.86% 0.85% 7.73% 13.1% 29.12% 11.39% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. -0.52% 2.44% 6.51% -6.85% 2.66% 16.27%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.