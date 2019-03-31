Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 30.08M 7.68 4.07M 0.71 21.35 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 2.63M 20.00 N/A 0.10 153.75

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -13.53% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. pays out a $1.15 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 7.77% dividend yield. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has an annual dividend pay of $0.91 per share while its annual dividend yield is 5.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.82% and 6.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.53% 3.01% 1.73% -5.61% -7.4% 4.73% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.69% 1.14% -2.5% 3.7% 1.65% 4.92%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.