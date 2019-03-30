Reviewing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.52M 86.52 73.96M -3.01 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 1.14M 140.27 38.98M -1.99 0.00

Demonstrates Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4,865.79% -91.1% -64.7% Cue Biopharma Inc. -3,419.30% -67.9% -62.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 20.8% respectively. 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.24% 22.5% 35.04% -11.37% -27.02% 54.16% Cue Biopharma Inc. 6.07% 33.27% 29.96% -20.35% -54.02% 44.89%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.