AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Analysts See $-0.19 EPS; Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) SI Decreased By 14.9%

Analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report $-0.19 EPS on April, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 38.71% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, AtriCure, Inc.’s analysts see -9.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 112,024 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 65.27% since March 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) had a decrease of 14.9% in short interest. ATEC’s SI was 425,500 shares in March as released by FINRA. Its down 14.9% from 500,000 shares previously. With 564,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s short sellers to cover ATEC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5899. About 90,826 shares traded. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has declined 37.07% since March 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – PAT MILES HAS ASSUMED ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alphatec Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATEC); 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $26.3 MLN VS $27.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – L-5 Healthcare Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alphatec; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Alphatec 4Q Rev $26.3M; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Rev $21.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q4 2018. Its up 0.81, from 1.58 in 2018Q3. It improved, as 12 investors sold AtriCure, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 31.33 million shares or 13.02% more from 27.72 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 2.18 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Sectoral Asset Management holds 1.48% or 355,728 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,608 shares. Prtn has 0.05% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 26,517 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 88,733 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 124,550 shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 128,008 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 63,692 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 13,260 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Wells Fargo Mn has 70,052 shares.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Among 2 analysts covering AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AtriCure had 3 analyst reports since October 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, October 9. Needham maintained AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $111.92 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.