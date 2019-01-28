Reviewing Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 50.10M 12.53 3.76M 0.08 165.70 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 7.50% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund pay is $0.71 per share with a dividend yield of 5.43%. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.36% and 15.3%. Comparatively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.67% 3.15% -2.46% -3.68% -16.09% -14.81% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 1.61% 2.78% 0.8% 1.29% -5.86% -3.08%

For the past year Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.