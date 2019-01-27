Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $6.70 Million; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Park Circle Co Trimmed Its Holding

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 11.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.06M, down from 30,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $15.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1670.57. About 4.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since January 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 50.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,250 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $744,000, down from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 10.69M shares traded or 31.65% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since January 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone’s Indus Towers to Merger with Bharti Infratel; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Park Circle Co, which manages about $159.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Lp by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vodafone, IBM Join Forces to Enhance Market Share in Europe – Nasdaq” on January 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for February 2019 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 24, 2019 : CHL, BTI, AMD, MU, SQQQ, QQQ, AAL, BMY, STM, VOD, CTL, MKC – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vodafone Halts Purchase Of Huawei Equipment – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Acquires APlus.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. Bank of America downgraded the shares of VOD in report on Thursday, August 30 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, September 20, the company rating was initiated by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, September 6 to “Buy”. Standpoint Research initiated it with “Accumulate” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, January 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 12. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 21 by BNP Paribas. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 8 by Jefferies. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 17.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 331 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, July 24. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Mizuho maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Friday, March 9. JP Morgan maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 29. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $925 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Monness. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Axiom Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 27.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,055 shares. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21 million. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70 million. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69M. Another trade for 1,929 shares valued at $3.02M was sold by Zapolsky David. Reynolds Shelley had sold 435 shares worth $824,513.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 76.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.