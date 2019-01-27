ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 9.03M -0.48 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation N/A 333.91 16.99M -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -425.3% -212.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.31 shows that ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation is 140.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.4 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 21.6%. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Week, Month, Quarter, Half Year, Year and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 1.08% -26.32% -88.09% -88.69% -90.34% -91.14% BioPharmX Corporation -18.88% -26.85% -19.23% -48.42% 16.46% 18.15%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has -91.14% weaker performance while BioPharmX Corporation has 18.15% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.